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    U.S. Army Soldiers strengthen NATO partnership during military competition on Romanian Flag Day [Image 4 of 6]

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    U.S. Army Soldiers strengthen NATO partnership during military competition on Romanian Flag Day

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Ronald Bell 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    Romanian soldiers from the 348th Air Defense Artillery Battalion, Romanian Land Forces, NATO Forward Land Forces Battle Group - Poland, carry a tire during a military obstacle course in celebration of Romanian Flag Day at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, June 27, 2026. U.S. forces in Europe conduct routine training in Poland to enhance interoperability with NATO allies and maintain readiness along the alliance’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Ronald D. Bell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 15:41
    Photo ID: 9777709
    VIRIN: 260627-A-LX804-1309
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 8.39 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers strengthen NATO partnership during military competition on Romanian Flag Day [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Soldiers strengthen NATO partnership during military competition on Romanian Flag Day
    U.S. Army Soldiers strengthen NATO partnership during military competition on Romanian Flag Day
    U.S. Army Soldiers strengthen NATO partnership during military competition on Romanian Flag Day
    U.S. Army Soldiers strengthen NATO partnership during military competition on Romanian Flag Day
    U.S. Army Soldiers strengthen NATO partnership during military competition on Romanian Flag Day
    U.S. Army Soldiers strengthen NATO partnership during military competition on Romanian Flag Day

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    2-3 Field Artillery
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    1st Armored Division
    366thMPAD26
    Romanian Flag Day

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