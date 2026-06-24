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    SAIL 250 Maryland Marching Elites [Image 4 of 4]

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    SAIL 250 Maryland Marching Elites

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mailani Jones-Thornton 

    Naval District Washington

    A young drummer with The Marching Elite performs during SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore in Baltimore's Fells Point, June 27, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mailani Jones-Thornton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 15:32
    Photo ID: 9777706
    VIRIN: 260627-N-RP467-1137
    Resolution: 4559x3039
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SAIL 250 Maryland Marching Elites [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Mailani Jones-Thornton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Freedom 250
    Sail 250
    Sail 250 MD
    Sail250Maryland

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