SAIL 250 Maryland Marching Elites

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Youth musicians with The Marching Elite perform during SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore in Baltimore's Fells Point, June 27, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mailani JonesThornton)