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    JBLM Fight Night [Image 10 of 10]

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    JBLM Fight Night

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson 

    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific)

    U.S. Army Soldiers grapple during a combatives match at JBLM Fight Night at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 26, 2026. JBLM Fight Night, held during Freedom Fest 2026, showcased the physical fitness, discipline, and close-quarters readiness of participating service members while celebrating America’s 250th birthday.
    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 13:53
    Photo ID: 9777597
    VIRIN: 260626-A-DJ416-1528
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 10.38 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JBLM Fight Night [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Cayce Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    America250
    Freedom250

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