U.S. Army Soldiers grapple during a combatives match at JBLM Fight Night at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 26, 2026. JBLM Fight Night, held during Freedom Fest 2026, showcased the physical fitness, discipline, and close-quarters readiness of participating service members while celebrating America’s 250th birthday.
(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 13:53
|Photo ID:
|9777597
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-DJ416-1528
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|10.38 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLM Fight Night [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Cayce Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.