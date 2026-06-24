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A U.S. Army Soldier prepares for her match during a combatives match at JBLM Fight Night at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 26, 2026. JBLM Fight Night, held during Freedom Fest 2026, showcased the physical fitness, discipline, and close-quarters readiness of participating service members while celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Cayce Watson)