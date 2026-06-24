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    Littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) gets underway from at Ponce, Puerto Rico, June 26, 2026. [Image 3 of 3]

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    Littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) gets underway from at Ponce, Puerto Rico, June 26, 2026.

    PONCE, PUERTO RICO

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Cody Scott 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    Littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) gets underway from at Ponce, Puerto Rico, June 26, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 12:11
    Photo ID: 9777460
    VIRIN: 260626-N-N3764-1003
    Resolution: 3717x2557
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: PONCE, PR
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) gets underway from at Ponce, Puerto Rico, June 26, 2026. [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Cody Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A U.S. Sailor conducts maintenance on an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48, while aboard the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) in port at Ponce, Puerto Rico, June 26, 2026.
    U.S. Sailors heave mooring lines aboard the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) while getting underway from Ponce, Puerto Rico, June 26, 2026.
    Littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) gets underway from at Ponce, Puerto Rico, June 26, 2026.

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