Littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) gets underway from at Ponce, Puerto Rico, June 26, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 12:11
|Photo ID:
|9777460
|VIRIN:
|260626-N-N3764-1003
|Resolution:
|3717x2557
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|PONCE, PR
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
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