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A U.S. Sailor conducts maintenance on an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48, while aboard the littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) in port at Ponce, Puerto Rico, June 26, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes.