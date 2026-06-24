11th MEU Marines Conduct Marksmanship Training Aboard USS Portland

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A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, pastes markers over shots on target during marksmanship training in the Indian Ocean, June 26, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez)