U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Christopher Baezpadilla, a platoon sergeant with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires an M4 carbine on the flight deck of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) during marksmanship training in the Indian Ocean, June 26, 2026. The 11th MEU, embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is a persistent, combat credible force contributing to deterrence and crisis response in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 05:47
|Photo ID:
|9777235
|VIRIN:
|260626-M-CK747-1008
|Resolution:
|6140x4093
|Size:
|5.22 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th MEU Marines Conduct Marksmanship Training Aboard USS Portland [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Luke Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.