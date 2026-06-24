Date Taken: 06.25.2026 Date Posted: 06.27.2026 04:33 Photo ID: 9777228 VIRIN: 260626-A-XH674-9112 Resolution: 6732x4492 Size: 8.75 MB Location: RO

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This work, U.S Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus performs Freedom 250 celebration event at Bucharest U.S. Embassy. [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Jeffrey McCormick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.