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    U.S Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus performs Freedom 250 celebration event at Bucharest U.S. Embassy [Image 1 of 3]

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    U.S Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus performs Freedom 250 celebration event at Bucharest U.S. Embassy

    ROMANIA

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey McCormick 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus

    Freedom 250 celebration event at Bucharest U.S. Embassy fosters Allied Forces relationships with American forces as they celebrate 250 years of freedom for the American people.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 04:33
    Photo ID: 9777227
    VIRIN: 260626-A-XH674-6208
    Resolution: 6732x4492
    Size: 8.41 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus performs Freedom 250 celebration event at Bucharest U.S. Embassy [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Jeffrey McCormick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus performs Freedom 250 celebration event at Bucharest U.S. Embassy
    U.S Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus performs Freedom 250 celebration event at Bucharest U.S. Embassy.
    U.S Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus performs Freedom 250 celebration event at Bucharest U.S. Embassy

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    #StrongerTogether
    #SwordOfFreedom
    #Freedom250

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