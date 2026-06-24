Freedom 250 celebration event at Bucharest U.S. Embassy fosters Allied Forces relationships with American forces as they celebrate 250 years of freedom for the American people.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 04:33
|Photo ID:
|9777227
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-XH674-6208
|Resolution:
|6732x4492
|Size:
|8.41 MB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus performs Freedom 250 celebration event at Bucharest U.S. Embassy [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Jeffrey McCormick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.