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    Pacific Partnership 2026 visits Chùa Đại Giác Buddhist temple in Quang Tri, Vietnam [Image 4 of 5]

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 visits Chùa Đại Giác Buddhist temple in Quang Tri, Vietnam

    QUANG TRI, VIETNAM

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Paolo Peredo 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    QUANG TRI, Vietnam (June 26, 2026) – Leadership and personnel of Pacific Partnership 2026 pose for a photo with the Most Venerable Abbot Thich Tanh Nhiep, vice chairman of Executive Council of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and members of the local community, during a PP26 host nation outreach event at the Chùa Đại Giác Buddhist temple in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 26, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paolo Peredo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 03:01
    Photo ID: 9777209
    VIRIN: 260626-N-TE278-1198
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: QUANG TRI, VN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Partnership 2026 visits Chùa Đại Giác Buddhist temple in Quang Tri, Vietnam [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Paolo Peredo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 visits Chùa Đại Giác Buddhist temple in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 visits Chùa Đại Giác Buddhist temple in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 visits Chùa Đại Giác Buddhist temple in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 visits Chùa Đại Giác Buddhist temple in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 visits Chùa Đại Giác Buddhist temple in Quang Tri, Vietnam

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    Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership
    COMREL
    PP26
    PF26
    PacificFriendship

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