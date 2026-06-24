Pacific Partnership 2026 visits Chùa Đại Giác Buddhist temple in Quang Tri, Vietnam

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QUANG TRI, Vietnam (June 26, 2026) – The Most Venerable Abbot Thich Tanh Nhiep, vice chairman of Executive Council of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, center, U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Reyes, mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), center-left, Canadian Armed Forces Col. Alain Lafrenière, center-right, deputy mission commander of PP26, and PP26 service members pose for a photo during a PP26 host nation outreach event at the Chùa Đại Giác Buddhist temple in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 26, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paolo Peredo)