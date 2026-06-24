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    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony [Image 16 of 29]

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    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Jonathan Suni 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Basic cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 and cadet cadre take part in the annual Swearing-In Ceremony at Stillman Field at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., June 25, 2026. During the ceremony, basic cadets take the Oath of Office as they begin Basic Cadet Training and continue their path toward commissioning as officers in the U.S. Air Force or U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Suni)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 21:27
    Photo ID: 9776985
    VIRIN: 260625-F-KE700-1014
    Resolution: 4646x3099
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony [Image 29 of 29], by Jonathan Suni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony
    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony

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    U.S. Air Force Academy
    USAFA
    Oath of Office
    Basic Cadet Training
    Swearing-In Ceremony
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