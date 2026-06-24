U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 Swearing-In Ceremony

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U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Basic cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2030 and cadet cadre take part in the annual Swearing-In Ceremony at Stillman Field at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., June 25, 2026. During the ceremony, basic cadets take the Oath of Office as they begin Basic Cadet Training and continue their path toward commissioning as officers in the U.S. Air Force or U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Suni)