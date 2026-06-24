U.S. urban search and rescue team lands in Venezuela

A Virginia Task Force 1 urban search and rescue team travels to Venezuela aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, June 26, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Daniel Holder)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 21:00
|Photo ID:
|9776963
|VIRIN:
|260627-D-F3200-6301
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|931.45 KB
|Location:
|VE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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