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    U.S. urban search and rescue team lands in Venezuela [Image 2 of 2]

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    U.S. urban search and rescue team lands in Venezuela

    VENEZUELA

    06.26.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Mobility Command

    A Virginia Task Force 1 urban search and rescue team travels to Venezuela aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, June 26, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Daniel Holder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 21:00
    Photo ID: 9776963
    VIRIN: 260627-D-F3200-6301
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 931.45 KB
    Location: VE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. urban search and rescue team lands in Venezuela
    U.S. urban search and rescue team lands in Venezuela

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    TAGS

    Venezuela
    SOUTHCOM
    search and rescue
    VenEarthquake

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