U.S. urban search and rescue team lands in Venezuela

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A Virginia Task Force 1 urban search and rescue team arrives in El Libertador, Venezuela, following transit on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, June 26, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Daniel Holder)