Camp Parks, RTS MED, Hosts Dublin High Students for Hands-On Look at Army Medical Careers

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Thirty students from the Dublin High School Biomedical Academy stepped out of their traditional classrooms May 20, 2026, and into the immersive world of military medicine at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA), commonly known as Camp Parks. The visit was a collaborative partnership between the Regional Training Site-Medical (RTS-Med) Camp Parks, PRFTA Outreach Services, and the high school, designed to give students interested in healthcare careers a firsthand look at how the Army Medical Corps operates.