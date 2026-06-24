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    Camp Parks, RTS MED, Hosts Dublin High Students for Hands-On Look at Army Medical Careers [Image 1 of 2]

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    Camp Parks, RTS MED, Hosts Dublin High Students for Hands-On Look at Army Medical Careers

    DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Jim O'Donnell 

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area

    Dublin High School Biomedical Academy Students learn about medical careers in the U.S. Army Reserve, May 20, 2026. Thirty students from the Dublin High School Biomedical Academy stepped out of their traditional classrooms May 20, 2026, and into the immersive world of military medicine at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA), commonly known as Camp Parks. The visit was a collaborative partnership between the Regional Training Site-Medical (RTS-Med) Camp Parks, PRFTA Outreach Services, and the high school, designed to give students interested in healthcare careers a firsthand look at how the Army Medical Corps operates.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 19:39
    Photo ID: 9776875
    VIRIN: 260520-A-SV101-3389
    Resolution: 316x320
    Size: 45.82 KB
    Location: DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Camp Parks, RTS MED, Hosts Dublin High Students for Hands-On Look at Army Medical Careers [Image 2 of 2], by Jim O'Donnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Camp Parks, RTS MED, Hosts Dublin High Students for Hands-On Look at Army Medical Careers
    Camp Parks, RTS MED, Hosts Dublin High Students for Hands-On Look at Army Medical Careers

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    #RTSMED;#PRFTA

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