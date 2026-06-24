Dublin High School Biomedical Academy Students learn about medical careers in the U.S. Army Reserve, May 20, 2026. Thirty students from the Dublin High School Biomedical Academy stepped out of their traditional classrooms May 20, 2026, and into the immersive world of military medicine at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA), commonly known as Camp Parks. The visit was a collaborative partnership between the Regional Training Site-Medical (RTS-Med) Camp Parks, PRFTA Outreach Services, and the high school, designed to give students interested in healthcare careers a firsthand look at how the Army Medical Corps operates.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 19:39
|Photo ID:
|9776875
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-SV101-3389
|Resolution:
|316x320
|Size:
|45.82 KB
|Location:
|DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Camp Parks, RTS MED, Hosts Dublin High Students for Hands-On Look at Army Medical Careers
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