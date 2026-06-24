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    Fort Buchanan retirement ceremony honors two generations of Army service [Image 4 of 15]

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    Fort Buchanan retirement ceremony honors two generations of Army service

    PUERTO RICO

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Service members, Army civilians, Family members and members of the local community gathered at the Fort Buchanan Community Club June 26 to honor Sgt. 1st Class Jorge Luis Feliciano Echevarria as he concluded 20 years of active-duty service in the U.S. Army.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 16:19
    Photo ID: 9776405
    VIRIN: 260626-O-CC868-4411
    Resolution: 1209x874
    Size: 215.18 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Buchanan retirement ceremony honors two generations of Army service [Image 15 of 15], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Buchanan retirement ceremony honors two generations of Army service
    Fort Buchanan retirement ceremony honors two generations of Army service
    Fort Buchanan retirement ceremony honors two generations of Army service
    Fort Buchanan retirement ceremony honors two generations of Army service
    Fort Buchanan retirement ceremony honors two generations of Army service
    Fort Buchanan retirement ceremony honors two generations of Army service
    Fort Buchanan retirement ceremony honors two generations of Army service
    Fort Buchanan retirement ceremony honors two generations of Army service
    Fort Buchanan retirement ceremony honors two generations of Army service
    Fort Buchanan retirement ceremony honors two generations of Army service
    Fort Buchanan retirement ceremony honors two generations of Army service
    Fort Buchanan retirement ceremony honors two generations of Army service
    Fort Buchanan retirement ceremony honors two generations of Army service
    Fort Buchanan retirement ceremony honors two generations of Army service
    Fort Buchanan retirement ceremony honors two generations of Army service

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