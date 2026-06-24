Service members, Army civilians, Family members and members of the local community gathered at the Fort Buchanan Community Club June 26 to honor Sgt. 1st Class Jorge Luis Feliciano Echevarria as he concluded 20 years of active-duty service in the U.S. Army.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 16:19
|Photo ID:
|9776399
|VIRIN:
|260626-O-CC868-5155
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort Buchanan retirement ceremony honors two generations of Army service
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