Walter Reed Inpatient Operations Squadron welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brenda A. Jones renders a salute to Col. Stacy Friesen, commander of the 316th Medical Group, after assuming command of the Walter Reed Inpatient Operations Squadron as Senior Master Sgt. Mikela S. Armstrong holds the squadron guidon during the change of command ceremony at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., June 24, 2026. The Walter Reed Inpatient Operations Squadron, the first Air Force squadron activated entirely within the medical center, employs physicians, nurses and medics alongside joint partners to provide inpatient care and support the medical center's combat casualty reception mission, while training the next generation of Air Force medical professionals. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)