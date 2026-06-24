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    Walter Reed Inpatient Operations Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 10 of 15]

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    Walter Reed Inpatient Operations Squadron welcomes new commander

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. FaLana C. Gideon passes the squadron guidon to Col. Stacy Friesen, commander of the 316th Medical Group, as Senior Master Sgt. Mikela S. Armstrong looks on during the customary guidon transfer symbolizing the relinquishing of command at the Walter Reed Inpatient Operations Squadron change of command ceremony at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., June 24, 2026. The Walter Reed Inpatient Operations Squadron, the first Air Force squadron activated entirely within the medical center, employs physicians, nurses and medics alongside joint partners to provide inpatient care and support the medical center's combat casualty reception mission, while training the next generation of Air Force medical professionals. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 14:45
    Photo ID: 9776048
    VIRIN: 260624-D-EC642-2073
    Resolution: 6728x4371
    Size: 9.58 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Walter Reed Inpatient Operations Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 15 of 15], by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Walter Reed Inpatient Operations Squadron welcomes new commander
    Walter Reed Inpatient Operations Squadron welcomes new commander
    Walter Reed Inpatient Operations Squadron welcomes new commander
    Walter Reed Inpatient Operations Squadron welcomes new commander
    Walter Reed Inpatient Operations Squadron welcomes new commander
    Walter Reed Inpatient Operations Squadron welcomes new commander
    Walter Reed Inpatient Operations Squadron welcomes new commander
    Walter Reed Inpatient Operations Squadron welcomes new commander
    Walter Reed Inpatient Operations Squadron welcomes new commander
    Walter Reed Inpatient Operations Squadron welcomes new commander
    Walter Reed Inpatient Operations Squadron welcomes new commander
    Walter Reed Inpatient Operations Squadron welcomes new commander
    Walter Reed Inpatient Operations Squadron welcomes new commander
    Walter Reed Inpatient Operations Squadron welcomes new commander
    Walter Reed Inpatient Operations Squadron welcomes new commander

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    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    Department of the Air Force
    316th Medical Group

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