SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore Welcome Ceremony

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Allied and partner nation service members attend the SAIL250 Maryland Welcome Ceremony at the Baltimore Amphitheater, June 26, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mailani Jones-Thornton)