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    SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore Welcome Ceremony [Image 4 of 7]

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    SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore Welcome Ceremony

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mailani Jones-Thornton 

    Naval District Washington

    Sailors assigned to the USS Constitution Color Guard present the colors during the SAIL250 Maryland Welcome Ceremony at the Baltimore Amphitheater, June 26, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mailani Jones-Thornton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 13:17
    Photo ID: 9775703
    VIRIN: 260626-N-RP467-1154
    Resolution: 5817x3878
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore Welcome Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Mailani Jones-Thornton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore Welcome Ceremony
    SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore Welcome Ceremony
    SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore Welcome Ceremony
    SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore Welcome Ceremony
    SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore Welcome Ceremony
    SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore Welcome Ceremony
    SAIL 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore Welcome Ceremony

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    Freedom250
    Freedom 250
    Sail 250
    Sail 250 MD
    Sail250Maryland

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