406th AEW Commander Visits Djibouti

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U.S. Air Force Col. Gabriel Brown, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, meets with the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron during a visit to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 18, 2026. The visit encompassed opportunities to engage directly with deployed personnel, gather feedback, and address quality-of-life and operational concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)