U.S. Air Force Col. Gabriel Brown, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, meets with the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron during a visit to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 18, 2026. The visit encompassed opportunities to engage directly with deployed personnel, gather feedback, and address quality-of-life and operational concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 10:01
|Photo ID:
|9775109
|VIRIN:
|260618-F-LQ040-1177
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.37 MB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 406th AEW Commander Visits Djibouti [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.