U.S. Air Force Col. Gabriel Brown, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, meets with an Airman from the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron civil engineers at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, June 17, 2026. The command team toured logistics facilities to assess downrange support operations and equipment readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 10:01
|Photo ID:
|9775107
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-QZ836-1376
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.44 MB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 406th AEW Commander Visits Djibouti [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.