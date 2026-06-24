406th AEW Commander Visits Djibouti

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U.S. Air Force Col. Gabriel Brown, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, meets with an Airman from the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron civil engineers at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, June 17, 2026. The command team toured logistics facilities to assess downrange support operations and equipment readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)