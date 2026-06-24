512th Field Hospital Change of Command

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brandy Gainsley, incoming commander of the 512th Field Hospital, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 24, 2026. Gainsley assumed command from Lt. Col. John Gorbet during the ceremony. (Courtesy photo by Elisabeth Paque)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 08:09
|Photo ID:
|9774837
|VIRIN:
|260624-A-PB921-1067
|Resolution:
|3773x4422
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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