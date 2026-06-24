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    512th Field Hospital Change of Command [Image 9 of 9]

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    512th Field Hospital Change of Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brandy Gainsley, incoming commander of the 512th Field Hospital, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 24, 2026. Gainsley assumed command from Lt. Col. John Gorbet during the ceremony. (Courtesy photo by Elisabeth Paque)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 08:09
    Photo ID: 9774837
    VIRIN: 260624-A-PB921-1067
    Resolution: 3773x4422
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 512th Field Hospital Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    512th Field Hospital Change of Command
    512th Field Hospital Change of Command
    512th Field Hospital Change of Command
    512th Field Hospital Change of Command
    512th Field Hospital Change of Command
    512th Field Hospital Change of Command
    512th Field Hospital Change of Command
    512th Field Hospital Change of Command
    512th Field Hospital Change of Command

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