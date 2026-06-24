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    512th Field Hospital Change of Command [Image 8 of 9]

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    512th Field Hospital Change of Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Gorbet, outgoing commander of the 512th Field Hospital, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 24, 2026. The event recognized Gorbet’s leadership and service to the unit during his tenure in command. (Courtesy photo by Elisabeth Paque)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 08:09
    Photo ID: 9774831
    VIRIN: 260624-A-PB921-1061
    Resolution: 4706x3807
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 512th Field Hospital Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    512th Field Hospital Change of Command
    512th Field Hospital Change of Command
    512th Field Hospital Change of Command
    512th Field Hospital Change of Command
    512th Field Hospital Change of Command
    512th Field Hospital Change of Command
    512th Field Hospital Change of Command
    512th Field Hospital Change of Command

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