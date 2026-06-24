512th Field Hospital Change of Command

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Gorbet, outgoing commander of the 512th Field Hospital, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 24, 2026. The event recognized Gorbet’s leadership and service to the unit during his tenure in command. (Courtesy photo by Elisabeth Paque)