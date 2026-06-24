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    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10 [Image 25 of 28]

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    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10

    PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES

    06.21.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    Multinational observers watch U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, patrol during an airfield seizure demonstration as part of KAMANDAG 10 at Berong Airfield, Palawan, Philippines, June 22, 2026. KD10 is a multi-domain, joint, and combined exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and United States military focused on enhancing maritime security, interoperability, contested logistics, and combined readiness throughout the Philippine archipelago. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 05:18
    Photo ID: 9774581
    VIRIN: 260622-M-CQ925-1751
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: PALAWAN, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10 [Image 28 of 28], by Cpl Ryan Ramsammy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10
    U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10

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    KD10

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