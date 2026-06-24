U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10

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Multinational observers watch U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 26, patrol during an airfield seizure demonstration as part of KAMANDAG 10 at Berong Airfield, Palawan, Philippines, June 22, 2026. KD10 is a multi-domain, joint, and combined exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and United States military focused on enhancing maritime security, interoperability, contested logistics, and combined readiness throughout the Philippine archipelago. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)