U.S. Marines Conduct Airfield Seizure During KAMANDAG 10

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Philippine marines with 3rd Marine Brigade, Philippine Marine Corps conduct close quarter battle during an airfield seizure demonstration as part of KAMANDAG 10 at Berong Airfield, Palawan, Philippines, June 22, 2026. KD10 is a multi-domain, joint, and combined exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and United States military focused on enhancing maritime security, interoperability, contested logistics, and combined readiness throughout the Philippine archipelago. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)