(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    World War II Legend Reunites 95th Training Division With Its History [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    World War II Legend Reunites 95th Training Division With Its History

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    11.01.1944

    Photo by Maj. Linda Gerron 

    95th Training Division- Initial Entry Training

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominick Critelli stands on a snow-covered airfield alongside an L-2 Grasshopper liaison plane during World War II. Critelli served as an aircraft mechanic with an artillery aviation unit attached to the 95th Infantry Division, maintaining the fragile observation aircraft and volunteering for 14 hazardous resupply missions behind enemy lines. (Courtesy photo; exact date and location unknown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.1944
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 23:55
    Photo ID: 9774362
    VIRIN: 441101-A-TH733-9508
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, World War II Legend Reunites 95th Training Division With Its History [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Linda Gerron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    World War II Legend Reunites 95th Training Division With Its History
    World War II Legend Reunites 95th Training Division With Its History

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    World War II Legend Reunites 95th Training Division With Its History

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    95th Training Division (IET)
    grasshopper
    Critelli
    World War II
    Army Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery