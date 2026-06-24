U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominick Critelli stands on a snow-covered airfield alongside an L-2 Grasshopper liaison plane during World War II. Critelli served as an aircraft mechanic with an artillery aviation unit attached to the 95th Infantry Division, maintaining the fragile observation aircraft and volunteering for 14 hazardous resupply missions behind enemy lines. (Courtesy photo; exact date and location unknown)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.1944
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 23:55
|Photo ID:
|9774362
|VIRIN:
|441101-A-TH733-9508
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
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World War II Legend Reunites 95th Training Division With Its History
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