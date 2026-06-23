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    World War II Legend Reunites 95th Training Division With Its History [Image 1 of 2]

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    World War II Legend Reunites 95th Training Division With Its History

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Maj. Linda Gerron 

    95th Training Division- Initial Entry Training

    U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Stephen P. Case (right), commanding general of the 95th Training Division - Initial Entry Training, stands with World War II veteran Staff Sgt. Dominick Critelli next to a restored Taylorcraft L-2M Grasshopper liaison aircraft during the Army Aviation Warfighting Summit held April 15-17, 2026. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 23:55
    Photo ID: 9774350
    VIRIN: 260417-A-TH733-3982
    Resolution: 5120x3869
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    grasshopper
    Critelli
    World War II
    Army Reserve
    History & Heritage

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