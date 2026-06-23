U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Stephen P. Case (right), commanding general of the 95th Training Division - Initial Entry Training, stands with World War II veteran Staff Sgt. Dominick Critelli next to a restored Taylorcraft L-2M Grasshopper liaison aircraft during the Army Aviation Warfighting Summit held April 15-17, 2026. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 23:55
|Photo ID:
|9774350
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-TH733-3982
|Resolution:
|5120x3869
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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World War II Legend Reunites 95th Training Division With Its History
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