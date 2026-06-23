World War II Legend Reunites 95th Training Division With Its History

Date Taken: 04.16.2026 Date Posted: 06.25.2026 23:55 Photo ID: 9774350 VIRIN: 260417-A-TH733-3982 Resolution: 5120x3869 Size: 4.76 MB Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

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