BALTIMORE (June 25, 2026) - The French Navy sail training ship Belle Poule transits Baltimore Harbor as it prepares to moor during SAIL250 Maryland. The three-masted schooner is among the international tall ships participating in the maritime celebration commemorating America’s 250th anniversary. ( U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Polk)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 19:49
|Photo ID:
|9774041
|VIRIN:
|260625-N-MP113-1703
|Resolution:
|7380x4928
|Size:
|6.22 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, French Navy training ship Belle Poule prepares to moor during SAIL250 Maryland [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Michael Polk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.