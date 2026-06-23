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    French Navy training ship Belle Poule prepares to moor during SAIL250 Maryland [Image 3 of 3]

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    French Navy training ship Belle Poule prepares to moor during SAIL250 Maryland

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Polk 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (June 25, 2026) - The French Navy sail training ship Belle Poule transits Baltimore Harbor as it prepares to moor during SAIL250 Maryland. The three-masted schooner is among the international tall ships participating in the maritime celebration commemorating America’s 250th anniversary. ( U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Polk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 19:49
    Photo ID: 9774040
    VIRIN: 260625-N-MP113-7132
    Resolution: 7380x4928
    Size: 6.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, French Navy training ship Belle Poule prepares to moor during SAIL250 Maryland [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Michael Polk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    French Navy training ship Belle Poule prepares to moor during SAIL250 Maryland
    French Navy training ship Belle Poule prepares to moor during SAIL250 Maryland
    French Navy training ship Belle Poule prepares to moor during SAIL250 Maryland

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