French Navy training ship Belle Poule prepares to moor during SAIL250 Maryland

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BALTIMORE (June 25, 2026) - The French Navy sail training ship Belle Poule transits Baltimore Harbor as it prepares to moor during SAIL250 Maryland. The three-masted schooner is among the international tall ships participating in the maritime celebration commemorating America’s 250th anniversary. ( U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Polk)