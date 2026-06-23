412th Test Wing commander Col. Tom Tauer, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Skarloken, 412th Test Wing command chief master sergeant, address members of Team Edwards during a Commander's Call on Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 22. Tauer and Skarloken shared background on each of the eight aircrew lost in the June 15 B-52 crash, thanked the workforce for their response actions, and discussed next steps and the return to operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsey Gordon)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 18:42
|Photo ID:
|9773905
|VIRIN:
|260622-F-GU309-1016
|Resolution:
|7401x4626
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 412th Test Wing command team address Airmen at Commander’s Call [Image 2 of 2], by Lindsey Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.