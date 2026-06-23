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    412th Test Wing command team address Airmen at Commander’s Call [Image 2 of 2]

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    412th Test Wing command team address Airmen at Commander’s Call

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Lindsey Gordon 

    412th Test Wing   

    412th Test Wing commander Col. Tom Tauer, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Skarloken, 412th Test Wing command chief master sergeant, address members of Team Edwards during a Commander's Call on Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 22. Tauer and Skarloken shared background on each of the eight aircrew lost in the June 15 B-52 crash, thanked the workforce for their response actions, and discussed next steps and the return to operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsey Gordon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 18:42
    Photo ID: 9773905
    VIRIN: 260622-F-GU309-1016
    Resolution: 7401x4626
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 412th Test Wing command team address Airmen at Commander’s Call [Image 2 of 2], by Lindsey Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    412th Test Wing command team address Airmen at Commander’s Call
    412th Test Wing command team address Airmen at Commander’s Call

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    TAGS

    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    U.S. Air Force
    Edwards Air Force Base

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