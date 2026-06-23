412th Test Wing command team address Airmen at Commander’s Call

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412th Test Wing commander Col. Tom Tauer, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Skarloken, 412th Test Wing command chief master sergeant, address members of Team Edwards during a Commander's Call on Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 22. Tauer and Skarloken shared background on each of the eight aircrew lost in the June 15 B-52 crash, thanked the workforce for their response actions, and discussed next steps and the return to operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsey Gordon)