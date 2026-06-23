June 2026 Diamondback and Team of the Month Awards

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U.S. Air Force Col. Jason J. Glynn, center, commander of the 99th Air Base Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Karissa L. Gunter, far right, command chief of the 99th ABW, presents the Diamondback Team of the Month award to the bioenvironmental engineering flight assigned to the 99th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 25, 2026. BE spearheaded near simultaneous F-35 Lightning II & MQ-9 Reaper crash responses, executing air sampling & personal protective equipment deployment to safeguard 12 responders and secure $109M in classified assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)