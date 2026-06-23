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    June 2026 Diamondback and Team of the Month Awards [Image 2 of 2]

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    June 2026 Diamondback and Team of the Month Awards

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason J. Glynn, center, commander of the 99th Air Base Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Karissa L. Gunter, far right, command chief of the 99th ABW, presents the Diamondback Team of the Month award to the bioenvironmental engineering flight assigned to the 99th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 25, 2026. BE spearheaded near simultaneous F-35 Lightning II & MQ-9 Reaper crash responses, executing air sampling & personal protective equipment deployment to safeguard 12 responders and secure $109M in classified assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 17:13
    Photo ID: 9773732
    VIRIN: 260625-F-MG832-1043
    Resolution: 3485x2323
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, June 2026 Diamondback and Team of the Month Awards [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jasmine Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Nellis AFB
    ACC
    99 ABW
    Diamondback Airman
    Diamondback Team

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