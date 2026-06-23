June 2026 Diamondback and Team of the Month Awards

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U.S. Air Force Col. Jason J. Glynn, left, commander of the 99th Air Base Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Karissa L. Gunter, right, command chief of the 99th ABW, presents the Diamondback of the Month award to Staff Sgt. Olivya Ballard, a post-anesthesia care unit medical technician assigned to the 99th Surgical Operations Squadron, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 25, 2026. Ballard demonstrated initiative by organizing a fluid resuscitation training event, leading a five instructor cadre to prepare 15 U.S. Army reservists for Operation Sentinel Justice, the largest training exercise in Army Reserve history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)