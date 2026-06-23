Medical units transfer authority at Fort Bliss

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The command team of the 7242nd Medical Support Unit, U.S. Army Reserves, unfurl their guidon flag during a transfer of authority ceremony at the Fort Bliss Stayton Theater, June 15, 2026, symbolizing the beginning of their mission to provide readiness processing for service members who go through the Fort Bliss Soldier and Readiness Processing Center.