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    Medical units transfer authority at Fort Bliss [Image 2 of 2]

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    Medical units transfer authority at Fort Bliss

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    The command team of the 7242nd Medical Support Unit, U.S. Army Reserves, unfurl their guidon flag during a transfer of authority ceremony at the Fort Bliss Stayton Theater, June 15, 2026, symbolizing the beginning of their mission to provide readiness processing for service members who go through the Fort Bliss Soldier and Readiness Processing Center.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 17:16
    Photo ID: 9773722
    VIRIN: 260615-D-DO208-1002
    Resolution: 3362x2217
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Medical units transfer authority at Fort Bliss [Image 2 of 2], by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Reserves
    William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    7242nd Medical Support Unit
    Transfer of Authority

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