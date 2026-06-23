Medical units transfer authority at Fort Bliss

Photo By Amabilia Payen | The command team of the 7248th Medical Support Unit, U.S. Army Reserves, salute their...... read more read more Photo By Amabilia Payen | The command team of the 7248th Medical Support Unit, U.S. Army Reserves, salute their guidon flag as they prepare to furl it, symbolizing the end of their one year mission of readiness processing, during a transfer of authority ceremony held on June 15, 2026, at the Fort Bliss Stayton Theater. see less | View Image Page

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FORT BLISS, Texas — The 7248th Medical Support Unit transferred authority of their mission to the 7242nd Medical Support Unit, both units U.S. Army Reserves, during a transfer of authority ceremony on June 15, 2026, at Stayton Theater, to ensure that service members passing through the Soldier and Readiness Processing Center remain fully prepared and fit for worldwide military operations.



The incoming unit will oversee the daily operations at the readiness center to validate and prepare personnel for military operations. The incoming unit is composed of reserve Soldiers primarily from Gulfport, Mississippi, and Port Hueneme, California, and will lead the mission to conduct efficient and effective deployment, redeployment, mobilization, and demobilization processing.



The transfer ceremony opened with the national anthem, followed immediately by remarks from Col. Richard Clark, the acting commander of William Beaumont Army Medical Center. "Today, we mark our critical transition at our medical support mission, as this transfer of authorities is our continuous, unbroken support for warfighters, and the lethality they project forward," Clark said. He charged the incoming Soldiers to maintain the standard, care for warfighters, and support each other.



Following the opening remarks, Lt. Col. Abraham Neth, 7248th MSU commander, and his guidon team furled their unit flag, signifying the completion of their year-long mission. Neth then took the stage to address the audience and reflect on the unit's journey. "Today marks a pivotal moment in our unit's journey, the formal transfer of authority and trust from one unit command to the next," Neth said.



Afterward, Maj. Tammy Stromme, 7242nd MSU commander, and her guidon team came forward to unfurl their flag, symbolizing the official assumption of the medical mission. Stromme then delivered remarks to the assembled Soldiers and guests. "I recognize that this mission we execute here directly supports the readiness of every Soldier who passes through our doors," she said.



The ceremony concluded with the playing of the Army song, marking a new chapter for both formations. Over the past 12 months, the departing Soldiers of the 7248th MSU processed thousands of patient encounters and readiness exams. The outgoing unit now returns home for well-deserved reunions with their families and friends.



During an interview, Stromme emphasized her commitment to both the mission and her personnel. "We have providers who rotate throughout the year who bring added mission resilience and strength, ensuring that we process every Soldier through the SRP professionally and diligently," Stromme said. She added that her goal is to ensure each Soldier in her formation has access to all available resources.