USCGC Eagle (WIX 327) Pulls Into Baltimore Harbor for Sail 250 Maryland

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BALTIMORE (June 25, 2026) U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle (WIX 327) pulls into Baltimore Harbor during SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Greggory Fisher)