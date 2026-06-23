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    USCGC Eagle (WIX 327) Pulls Into Baltimore Harbor for Sail 250 Maryland [Image 2 of 3]

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    USCGC Eagle (WIX 327) Pulls Into Baltimore Harbor for Sail 250 Maryland

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Greggory Fisher 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (June 25, 2026) U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle (WIX 327) pulls into Baltimore Harbor during SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL 250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Greggory Fisher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 15:42
    Photo ID: 9773466
    VIRIN: 260625-N-RW333-2022
    Resolution: 5987x3742
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USCGC Eagle (WIX 327) Pulls Into Baltimore Harbor for Sail 250 Maryland [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Greggory Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USCGC Eagle (WIX 327) Pulls Into Baltimore Harbor for Sail 250 Maryland
    USCGC Eagle (WIX 327) Pulls Into Baltimore Harbor for Sail 250 Maryland
    USCGC Eagle (WIX 327) Pulls Into Baltimore Harbor for Sail 250 Maryland

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    C2F
    USCGC Eagle
    Freedom250
    Sail250
    Sail250Maryland

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