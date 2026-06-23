U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Williams assigned to the 157th Logistics Readiness Squadron, poses for a photo at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, June 7, 2026. Williams is an example of a Citizen Airman who spends one weekend a month as an Air Transportation Specialist with the NHANG and is a firefighter in his civilian career. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 15:25
|Photo ID:
|9773437
|VIRIN:
|260607-Z-WI936-2002
|Resolution:
|6015x4002
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman Highlight: Staff Sgt. Joshua Williams [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt April Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.