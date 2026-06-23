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    Airman Highlight: Staff Sgt. Joshua Williams [Image 2 of 2]

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    Airman Highlight: Staff Sgt. Joshua Williams

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Williams assigned to the 157th Logistics Readiness Squadron, poses for a photo at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, June 7, 2026. Williams is an example of a Citizen Airman who spends one weekend a month as an Air Transportation Specialist with the NHANG and is a firefighter in his civilian career. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 15:25
    Photo ID: 9773437
    VIRIN: 260607-Z-WI936-2002
    Resolution: 6015x4002
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Airman Highlight: Staff Sgt. Joshua Williams [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt April Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Airman Highlight: Staff Sgt. Joshua Williams
    Airman Highlight: Staff Sgt. Joshua Williams

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