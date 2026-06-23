Airman Highlight: Staff Sgt. Joshua Williams

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Williams assigned to the 157th Logistics Readiness Squadron, poses for a photo at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, June 7, 2026. Williams is an example of a Citizen Airman who spends one weekend a month as an Air Transportation Specialist with the NHANG and is a firefighter in his civilian career. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)