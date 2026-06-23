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    New Hampshire Army National Guard 2026 TAG Marksmanship Match [Image 12 of 15]

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    New Hampshire Army National Guard 2026 TAG Marksmanship Match

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    M4 Rifle resting on the ground in a safe position between shooting rounds at the New Hampshire Army National Guard 2026 TAG Marksmanship Match at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, June 13, 2026. This event is an annual competition open to all NHNG and its state partners, El Salvador, and Cabo Verde. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 14:09
    Photo ID: 9773210
    VIRIN: 260613-Z-WI936-1016
    Resolution: 5185x3756
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, New Hampshire Army National Guard 2026 TAG Marksmanship Match [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt April Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    New Hampshire Army National Guard 2026 TAG Marksmanship Match
    New Hampshire Army National Guard 2026 TAG Marksmanship Match
    New Hampshire Army National Guard 2026 TAG Marksmanship Match
    New Hampshire Army National Guard 2026 TAG Marksmanship Match
    New Hampshire Army National Guard 2026 TAG Marksmanship Match
    New Hampshire Army National Guard 2026 TAG Marksmanship Match
    New Hampshire Army National Guard 2026 TAG Marksmanship Match
    New Hampshire Army National Guard 2026 TAG Marksmanship Match
    New Hampshire Army National Guard 2026 TAG Marksmanship Match
    New Hampshire Army National Guard 2026 TAG Marksmanship Match
    New Hampshire Army National Guard 2026 TAG Marksmanship Match
    New Hampshire Army National Guard 2026 TAG Marksmanship Match
    New Hampshire Army National Guard 2026 TAG Marksmanship Match
    New Hampshire Army National Guard 2026 TAG Marksmanship Match
    New Hampshire Army National Guard 2026 TAG Marksmanship Match

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