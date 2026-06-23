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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sean Wood, assigned the 157th Communications Squadron, reload a magazine as he prepares to shoot the next round during the New Hampshire Army National Guard 2026 TAG Marksmanship Match at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, June 13, 2026. This was day one of a two-day event and focused on Special Zero targeting from 100, 300, and 400 yards. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)