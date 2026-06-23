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    Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia [Image 5 of 22]

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    Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Adjutant General of Pennsylvania U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy and Chief of the General Staff of the Côte d'Ivoire Armed Forces Gen. Lassina Doumbia sign the official State Partnership Program agreement during a ceremony at the 23rd Street Armory in Philadelphia, June 25, 2026. The partnership focuses on sharing operational and crisis management skills while fostering indirect economic synergies between the two regions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 14:12
    Photo ID: 9773205
    VIRIN: 260625-Z-CQ783-1005
    Resolution: 3491x1862
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia [Image 22 of 22], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia
    Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia
    Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia
    Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia
    Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia
    Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia
    Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia
    Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia
    Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia
    Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia
    Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia
    Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia
    Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia
    Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia
    Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia
    Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia
    Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia
    Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia
    Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia
    Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia
    Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia
    Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia

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    U.S. Africa Command
    State Partnership Program
    National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces
    23rd Street Armory

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