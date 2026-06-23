Photo By Wayne Hall | PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Adjutant General of Pennsylvania U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John R....... read more read more Photo By Wayne Hall | PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Adjutant General of Pennsylvania U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy and Chief of the General Staff of the Côte d'Ivoire Armed Forces Gen. Lassina Doumbia sign the official State Partnership Program agreement during a ceremony at the 23rd Street Armory in Philadelphia, June 25, 2026. The partnership focuses on sharing operational and crisis management skills while fostering indirect economic synergies between the two regions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall) see less | View Image Page

Pennsylvania National Guard, Côte d’Ivoire Armed Forces Formalize Historic State Partnership in Philadelphia Your browser does not support the audio element.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – In a landmark event underscoring a commitment to international security and cooperation, the Pennsylvania National Guard (PANG) and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire (FACI) officially formalized their partnership today through the Department of Defense National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program (SPP).



The signing ceremony took place at the historic 23rd Street Armory in Philadelphia, bringing together senior military and diplomatic leaders from both the United States and Côte d’Ivoire. Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy, Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, and Gen. Lassina Doumbia, Chief of the General Staff of the Côte d'Ivoire Armed Forces, signed the official accord, initiating a long-term, mutually beneficial defense relationship.



“Today marks the beginning of a profound relationship between the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire,” said Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy. “By formally uniting our forces through the State Partnership Program, we are committing to shared strategic goals: enhancing regional stability, improving crisis response, and building a professional, interoperable force. This partnership will strengthen the readiness of our Soldiers and Airmen while supporting our shared defense objectives in West Africa.”



The ceremony at the 23rd Street Armory highlights not only the military collaboration but also the deep “whole-of-society” connections between Pennsylvania and Côte d'Ivoire. The two regions already share significant economic ties, particularly through the agricultural and maritime sectors, with the Port of Philadelphia serving as a major entry point for Ivorian exports like cocoa.



“The choice of Pennsylvania is by no means accidental,” said Côte d'Ivoire Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Army General Lassina Doumbia. “It reflects recognition of the operational excellence of your National Guard, its institutional strength, its proven field experience, and its demonstrated ability to operate effectively in complex environments.



“This partnership is neither an end in itself nor a mere declaration of intent,” Doumbia said. “It is the affirmation that security cannot be fragmented; it must be built together, over time, with method and commitment.”



Through the SPP, the PANG and FACI will conduct frequent military-to-military engagements. Initial focus areas for the partnership include non-commissioned officer (NCO) professional development, disaster response, medical readiness, and aviation operations. Following today's ceremonial events in Philadelphia, the Ivorian delegation will travel to Fort Indiantown Gap to tour premier training facilities and begin operationalizing these joint training initiatives.



Côte d'Ivoire becomes the Pennsylvania National Guard’s second state partner. Since 1993, the PANG has maintained a highly successful and active participation in the State Partnership Program, demonstrating a proven track record of fostering enduring international defense relationships.