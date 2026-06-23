George H.W. Bush Conducts Operations

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A U.S. Sailor stands lookout watch aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) while sailing in the Arabian Sea, June 17, 2026. USS George H.W. Bush is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)